New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The air quality in the city was recorded in the very poor category on Monday, while the minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am was 324.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

