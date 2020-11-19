New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday claimed that the air quality panel set up by the Centre to monitor Delhi's pollution situation neither has an office space for the chairperson nor the staff and it shows the government's reluctance towards the issue.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and spokesperson Atishi said the party demands that the central government should immediately provide office space to the panel chairperson and office staff for smooth action.

In view of the recent air pollution condition in Delhi, the central government formed a high-power committee on October 28. The Centre got an ordinance signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, and a Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas was formed.

"I want to request the central government that you should immediately provide office space to the air quality commission along with an office space for the chairperson of the commission and office staff for the commission to run day-to-day works," she told reporters.

