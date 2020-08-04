Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): An IAF aircraft installed on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here was shown listed on online website OLX with a sale price of over Rs 9 crore on Monday. However, university authorities have clarified that the post on the website is false and is an attempt to defame the institution.

"The post on OLX about the sale of aircraft installed in the campus is wrong. University has not taken any step to auction or sell it. We are looking into the matter. It's an attempt to defame the university," said Mohd Wasim Ali, AMU Proctor.

Also Read | Indian Army Deploys Riflewomen Along LoC With Pakistan? Video Goes Viral.

The aircraft installed at the university in 2009 as a symbol of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was listed on OLX for sale for Rs 999,99,999 on August 3.

However, as soon as the information started spreading on social media, the post was deleted from the website. (ANI)

Also Read | Donald Trump Orders TikTok in US to Sell or Shutdown by September 15: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)