New Delhi, August 3: Recently, a video is going viral on social media claiming that The Indian Army deployed riflewomen along Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. Netizens, including some journalists, share a video of three women soldiers of the Indian Army giving their introduction. However, in the video it is not clear as to which regiment these riflewomen belong.

In the video, the riflewomen wearing a combat uniform are guarding the Indian borders. According to the former Indian Army officer, these women belong to Assam rifles, the oldest paramilitary force. Reacting to the video, Lt Gen (Retd) Satish Dua, called Assam Rifles “a fine force”. He had also raised and commanded a Division of the force as a Major General. Women Officers in Indian Army Now Eligible For Permanent Commission, Govt Issues Formal Sanction.

Video of Riflewomen Giving Their Introduction:

Incredible! Indian Army Riflewomen deployed for the first time along Line of Control between India and Pakistan in Jammu & Kashmir. Proud to share this on Rakshabandhan! Here are the brave women soldiers protecting us all! Respect! pic.twitter.com/ZNUxJPQk4u — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 3, 2020

Lt Gen Dua Tweeted, “Assam Rifles is a fine force. Have raised and commanded a Division as a Major General. Now they show the way re women in combat.” One of the netizens claimed the location where rifle women deployed to NH1 and not LoC.

Usually, Director of the Assam Rifles is a Lt Gen-rank officer of the Indian Army. Being a paramilitary force, the Assam Rifles comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Meanwhile, women are not yet allowed in a combat role in the Indian Army until now.Recently, the centre issued the formal sanction for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in the Indian Army.

