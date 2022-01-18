Panaji (Goa) [India], January 18 (ANI): Ahead of the state Assembly polls, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced the Goa Trinamool Mahila Congress Committee on Tuesday.

"The All India Trinamool Congress under the inspiration and guidance of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the Goa Trinamool Mahila Congress Committee. We wish the very best to all the appointees for their future endeavours," reads the AITC statement.

The party has made Avita Bandodkar president of the Goa Trinamool Mahila Congress Committee. Further, Aishwarya Salgaonkar, Diksha Talavanekar and Pratibha Borkar have been made vice presidents of the 13-member committee. There are nine general secretaries on the committee.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

