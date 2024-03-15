New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The party is contesting three of the 14 parliamentary seats in the State which are western Assam's Dhubri, southern Assam's Karimganj and central Assam's Nagaon.

In an official release from the AIUDF, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, President, AIUDF discloses that the AIUDF will contest from Dhubri, Karimganj and Nagaon constituencies.

"Maulana Badruddin Ajmal also declares the names of the party candidates as Maulana Badruddin Ajmal for 2 no. Dhubri HPC, Sahabul Islam Choudhary for 7 no. Karimganj HPC and Aminul Islam for 9 no. Nagaon HPC," read the release.

AIUDF is the third largest political party in the Assam Legislative Assembly after BJP and INC. (ANI)

