Chandigarh, March 15: The Haryana Government on Friday increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 per cent for state government employees, pensioners and family pensioners. The revised rate, which has been increased from 46 per cent to 50 per cent, will be effective from January 1, 2024, said an official statement from the Haryana government.

"The increased DA will start being paid to government employees with their March 2024 salary. Along with this, the arrears for January and February will be paid in May," the order stated further. The state government has also issued orders to provide Dearness Relief (DR) to its pensioners and family pensioners from January 1, 2024, onwards. 7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked by 4% for Government Employees in Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav Makes Announcement (Watch Video).

They will also be paid DR with their March 2024 pension/family pension payable in April 2024 and the arrears for January and February 2024 will be paid in May 2024.It is noteworthy that the decision came out three days after the formation of the government in Haryana under the leadership of Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini.

The new Chief Minister, Saini, won the floor test during a special session of the state assembly on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra had on Tuesday met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to formally stake claim to form the government in the state, replacing his predecessor and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Govt Employees Likely To Get Hike in DA, Fitment Factor in July, Know How Much Salary Will Be Hiked.

Saini took the oath on Wednesday as the Haryana CM at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. Four BJP leaders, Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal, took oaths as ministers in the Haryana cabinet. Also, one independent MLA, Ranjit Singh, was administered an oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Manohar Lal Khattar was also present. The newly elected CM said that the BJP-led government in the state has the support of a total of 48 MLAs, adding that the Speaker has been urged to conduct the floor test on Wednesday.

