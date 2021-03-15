Guwahati, Mar 15 (PTI) Hitting out at the Congress over its poll alliance with the AIUDF in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the grand old party is "shamelessly" talking of secularism and culture preservation even as it has Badruddin Ajmal's outfit "seated on its lap".

Shah, after launching the BJP's social media campaign 'Selfie with development' here, said the saffron camp will bank on five pillars to fight the assembly polls -- 'Suraksha aur Samman' (protection and respect), 'Samriddhi aur Judao' (prosperity and connection), 'Sanskriti aur Sabhyata' (culture and civilisation), 'Shanti aur Samvad' (peace and dialogue) and 'Swanirbharta aur Atmanirbharta' (Self-reliance).

"Assam elections will not just ensure that the BJP stays in power, but will also guarantee preservation of the state's culture, traditions and civilisation," he stated.

The Union minister urged the saffron partys social media volunteers to act as 'marg-darshaks' (guide) as it is "your responsibility to create awareness on our mission to build golden Assam".

As part of the social media campaign, volunteers will take a selfie against the backdrop of a development work undertaken by the BJP government in the state over the last five years and upload it on networking websites.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)