Lucknow, July 7: Sworn in as a Union minister on Wednesday, 60-year-old Ajay Kumar Mishra is a first-time BJP MP, representing Kheri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

He was elected as an MLA in 2012 from the Nighasan Assembly seat. Mishra started political career as the BJP's district general secretary and rose gradually to become a Member of Parliament. Cabinet Reshuffle: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates His Colleagues Who Took Oath As Union Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State.

Right from his youth, he was associated with activities such as education of the children from weaker sections and help them get medical facilities and employment.

