Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday, January 12, shared a teaser video on X, formerly Twitter, showing him stepping into the role of a Blinkit delivery rider. The video shows Chadha changing into a Blinkit uniform, riding pillion with a delivery partner, collecting items from a store, and accompanying the rider to a customer’s doorstep. The video ends on a cliffhanger with the message “Stay tuned,” as the doorbell is rung. “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned,” Chadha wrote in the caption, hinting at a longer video to follow. Raghav Chadha Meets Blinkit Delivery Partner Over Lunch After Gig Worker's 'INR 763 for 28 Deliveries' Video Goes Viral.

Raghav Chadha ‘Lives the Day’ As Blinkit Delivery Rider

Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/exGBNFGD3T — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 12, 2026

