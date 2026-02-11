Mumbai, February 11: The Lok Sabha witnessed a sharp verbal exchange on Wednesday, February 11, during the ongoing Budget Session as presiding officer Jagdambika Pal delivered a pointed retort to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. While Gandhi was speaking on the Union Budget 2026-27, he made a light-hearted reference to Pal’s previous political association with the Congress party. Pal, who was in the Speaker's chair, quickly countered by suggesting that Gandhi’s current position in the Opposition was a direct result of ignoring his political counsel in the past.

The clash began when Gandhi, addressing the Chair, alluded to Pal’s history as a veteran leader who had once been a prominent face in the Congress. "You were with us once," Gandhi noted during his speech. Pal, now a senior BJP MP representing Domariyaganj, responded with a smile and a sharp comeback that silenced the House: "That is why I am telling you... had you heeded my advice then, you would not be sitting there [in the Opposition] today." Parliament Budget Session 2026: Rahul Gandhi Says 'India’s People Are Its Biggest Strength', Criticises Govt for Failing to Protect AI, Food and Energy in Union Budget (Watch Video).

Jagdambika Pal Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Ex-Congress Member’ Jab

#WATCH | In the Parliament, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "You (Jagdambika Pal), are an ex-Congress member, so I will do a special favour today, I will back down... You know we have a fondness for you. We know your heart is not there, your heart is here..."… pic.twitter.com/ZkdDXOv3dY — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2026

Jagdambika Pal vs Rahul Gandhi: The 'Advice' Jab and House Reaction

The quick-witted exchange occurred as Gandhi was attempting to critique the government’s economic policies and the recent India-US trade deal. When the Congress leader attempted to pivot back to his speech, Pal doubled down, stating, "You are in the Opposition because you ignored my advice." The remark drew loud thumping of desks and laughter from the Treasury benches, while Opposition members were seen reacting with stunned smiles.

Pal, who famously served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for a single day in 1998, has been a frequent target of "ex-Congress" jabs since joining the BJP in 2014. However, his performance in the Speaker's chair during this session has been marked by a firm hand in maintaining order amidst a particularly raucous Budget debate. Parliament Budget Session 2026: Women BJP MPs Thank Speaker for ‘Upholding’ Lok Sabha Dignity, Call February 4 Events ‘Unfortunate and Regrettable’.

The lighter moment was preceded by a more serious confrontation regarding parliamentary rules. Pal repeatedly intervened during Gandhi's speech to remind him that serious allegations against the Prime Minister or specific business figures, such as Gautam Adani, cannot be made on the floor of the House without being authenticated.

When Gandhi claimed he was ready to "authenticate right now," Pal clarified that the demand for proof came from the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, not the Chair, and urged the Leader of Opposition to stick to the fiscal details of the Budget rather than "unverified" personal attacks.

Context: The Budget Session Heat

The 2026 Budget Session has been historically volatile. Earlier this month, on February 2, the House was repeatedly adjourned after Gandhi attempted to quote from an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane. At that time, Jagdambika Pal had also been vocal, calling Gandhi’s refusal to follow the Speaker’s ruling "unprecedented and embarrassing."

The ongoing friction between the LoP and the presiding officers highlights the deepening divide in Parliament. While the government has allotted 18 hours for the Budget discussion, much of the time has been consumed by procedural disputes, including the recent suspension of eight Congress MPs for creating a "ruckus" in the well of the House.

