Ahmedabad, January 22: Authorities on Thursday intensified their probe into the deaths of Yashrajsinh Gohil -- nephew of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil -- and his wife, Rajeshwariba. The couple was found dead with gunshot wounds at their residence in the Bodakdev area of Ahmedabad late Wednesday night. Police said the bodies have been sent for forensic post-mortem examinations to determine the sequence of events and establish whether the shooting was accidental or deliberate.

ACP (A Division) Jayesh Brahmbhatt said preliminary findings, supported by the statement of Yashrajsinh’s mother, indicate a possible accidental discharge of the firearm. “Although the initial probe and the mother’s statement suggest the bullet was fired by mistake and not intentionally, the forensic post-mortem will help ascertain the truth,” Brahmbhatt said. Shiv Sena Leader Murdered in Jalgaon: Yuvraj Koli Stabbed to Death by 3 Over Old Enmity in Maharashtra, 1 Arrested (Watch Video).

According to police and emergency services, the 108 ambulance service received a call at around 11.42 p.m. on Wednesday. A medical team reached the couple’s apartment at NRI Tower on Judges Bungalow Road within minutes. Yashrajsinh met the paramedics downstairs and led them to Flat No. 502 (Block A). Inside the bedroom, paramedics found Rajeshwariba lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to her head, a revolver placed nearby. After checking her pulse, she was declared dead on the spot.

As ambulance staff were informing senior officials, Yashrajsinh allegedly used the same licensed revolver to shoot himself inside the flat. His mother and the medical team were present in the apartment at the time. The ambulance team remained at the spot for about 15 minutes until the police arrived. Dularchand Yadav Murder Probe Twist: Doctor Says ‘Jan Suraaj Leader’s Death Caused by Internal Trauma, Not Bullet Injury’.

Police said Yashrajsinh, a Class-I officer with the Gujarat Maritime Board, had married Rajeshwariba only two months ago. The couple lived with his mother. ACP Brahmbhatt noted that the couple had returned home after attending a social gathering and appeared normal.

“The security guard told us both looked happy when they returned and went straight to their flat,” he said. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said Yashrajsinh was checking his licensed revolver in the bedroom when it accidentally discharged, fatally injuring Rajeshwariba near her neck.

“After the 108 staff declared her dead, Yashrajsinh shot himself in a state of shock,” Doshi said. Police added that no prior complaints involving the couple had been registered, and all angles -- including accident, murder, and suicide -- are being examined pending forensic results.

