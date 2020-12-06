Chirang (Assam) [India], December 6 (ANI): A day after an FIR was lodged against Ajmal Foundation, run by All India United Democratic Front chief Badruddin Ajmal, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the case needs to be investigated.

"A lot of things are coming forward in the matter. So it will definitely need to be investigated," Sarma said.

Also Read | Eluru Mystery Disease: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visit Town Struck by Disease.

Guwahati police had registered the case against Ajmal Foundation on December 5 for allegedly collecting funds from abroad and utilising them in a suspicious manner.

"We received a complaint from one Satya Ranjan Bohra, alleging that Ajmal Foundation, run by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, collected funds from abroad. A case has been registered at Dispur police station," said Commissioner of Police M S Gupta. (ANI)

Also Read | Mysterious Disease in Andhra Pradesh: 1 Dead, 290 Infected in Eluru.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)