Nanded/Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Days after AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi visited Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday wondered if such an act was aimed at creating a new controversy in Maharashtra which is functioning peacefully.

Also Read | .

Also Read | 'Wheat Export Ban To Help Control Prices, Regulate Trade in Right Direction,' Says Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

Owaisi's visit to the tomb of Aurangzeb on Thursday created a controversy in the state, with Shiv Sena and MNS condemning the incident in strong words.

"These people know the history of Maharashtra and India. What Aurangzeb did in his era is also known. It is not right for someone from outside Maharashtra to come to the state and create a new issue. This is being done to create a new controversy in the state which is functioning peacefully," Pawar told reporters in Nanded when asked about the incident.

On the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the NCP chief said his party and ally Shiv Sena each have surplus numbers than what is required to elect an MP. This additional strength can be used to help the third ally Congress in the event of a shortfall.

Elections for six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will be held on June 10.

“We (NCP) have 10 or so votes surplus than what is required to get a candidate elected. The Shiv Sena too has surplus votes. So, it too doesn't have any problem. And our ally Congress also has numbers. If there is any shortage (faced by Congress), then our people will help them,” he added.

Pawar also said that Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents can think of allying in the next 10-15 days. An option of the post-poll alliance can also be thought of, he added.

The former Union minister also said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is “running properly” and that he was satisfied with its performance.

Asked whether the government will complete its five-year term, Pawar said, "There should be no problem in (the alliance) getting a mandate for another five years as well after its current five-year stint gets over.”

To another question, Pawar made light of the reported deadlines given by BJP leaders to predict the fall of the MVA government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)