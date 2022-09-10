Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday sparred on Twitter after the BJP leader claimed that the Opposition party won't be able to open its account in the 2024 general election.

"Desperate for power Shri Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party will not even open its account in the Lok Sabha elections. The Modi wave in UP and the country is stronger than before," Maurya said in a tweet.

Shortly after Maurya's comment, Yadav tweeted sharing a picture of of the deputy chief minister, "You are smiling so much…the budget of your ministry has been cut…the money did not reach the departments of your ministry…the tender could not be done…are you hiding all these secrets…why are you smiling so much," he tweeted in Hindi.

Reacting to the Yadav's tweet, Uttar Pradesh BJP's media coordinator Naveen Srivastava told PTI ,"Budget, money, tender, all these things are important for rich-corrupt like Akhilesh Yadav, not for ‘karmayogi' like Keshav Prasad Maurya."

Recently, Akhilesh Yadav had said Maurya should take a lesson from political developments in Bihar. If he comes with his 100 MLAs to him, he will be made the chief minister, Yadav had said.

On this invitation, Maurya retorted and said more than 100 MLAs of the SP are in touch with the BJP.

Meanwhile, a Samajwadi Party statement said Yadav urged people to be "ready to oust the anti-people BJP government in 2024".

Addressing people who came to the SP headquarters on Saturday, Yadav said, "The BJP government is not in a position to change anything. The BJP government is working only for the interests of big industrialists".

Nationwide discontent is growing against the government, the public has now made a firm resolve to teach a lesson to the BJP, he claimed.

