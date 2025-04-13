Ballia (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar on Sunday accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of scoring political points using as a "shield" the party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman, who recently sparked a controversy with his remark on Rana Sanga.

Addressing a BJP conference in Belthara Road, Rajbhar alleged that the Samajawadi Party was playing a "dangerous political game" by intentionally provoking social unrest in the state.

"Akhilesh Yadav is firing bullets from the shoulder of his Dalit MP. Suman was pressured and forced to make a scripted statement in Parliament. This is part of a larger conspiracy to break the social fabric of Uttar Pradesh," Rajbhar claimed.

He alleged that the SP was frustrated after losing power in the state is willing to stoop to any level.

"If Akhilesh Yadav truly cares for the interests of the PDA (Backward classes, Dalits, and Minorities), he should publicly announce that a Dalit or OBC leader will be made chief minister if the SP returns to power," he said.

Karni Sena activists stormed Suman's house in Agra after the leader called Rajput ruler Rana Sanga a "traitor" in a speech.

Rajbhar also attacked Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleging that Gandhi was unaware of even the Preamble of the Constitution.

"No one has disrespected the Constitution or opposed reservations more than the Congress and Samajwadi Party," he said.

