Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): A day after three robbers looted a jewellery shop and fled with ornaments worth Rs 35 lakh, Piyush Mordia, Aligarh range Inspector General (IG) said that multiple teams have been formed to catch the culprits and they will be brought to book soon.

Speaking to ANI, Piyush Mordia, Aligarh range Inspector General (IG), said that while the FIR has been registered in the case, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area where this incident took place has also been suspended.

"The incident took place in the morning yesterday. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. The police commissioner has formed three teams to catch the culprits. Apart from this, nearest police stations have been asked to form teams so that the culprits are caught at the earliest,3 criminals travelled on one bike," he said.

Giving further details, he added, "We have filed an FIR, based on jeweller's statement that Rs 35 lakh worth 'jewellery was looted. The SHO of the area has been suspended."

The incident of the robbery was captured on CCTV .

On Friday while speaking to media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Aligarh Muniraj G had said, "Three persons came on a bike and robbed a Jewellery store here. They showed a country-made revolver and took items worth Rs 40,000 approximately, as per the store owner. Ornaments were also stolen about which the store owner will inform us later."(ANI)

