Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that nursing colleges will be established in all state cancer hospitals, offering students exposure to English and Japanese to expand their career prospects.

"The government is in the process of beginning nursing colleges in all cancer hospitals across the state where the students will get exposure in the English and Japanese languages to help them expand their career opportunities in vast geographical areas," CM Sarma said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated North East India's first-ever onco-robotic surgery facility at the State Cancer Institute in GMCH premises in Guwahati, marking a significant milestone in oncological surgery and improving outcomes for cancer patients.

It may be noted that this cutting-edge Robotic Surgery Machine was procured by the State government at a cost of Rs. 14.99 crore under the central government's National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) scheme.

Robotic surgery offers enhanced precision, superior control and 3D visualization, enabling better outcomes in cancer care. The machine is equipped with universal safety features, an articulating endoscope, and a camera control system with the latest software, and it is 'Make in India' technology.

Surgery involving this robotic facility will significantly decrease operation time, decrease chances of bleeding, capable to perform complex procedures with precision and ease.

Chief Minister Sarma, speaking on the occasion of introducing this integrated facility, said, "Assam is beginning Rongali celebrations by dedicating North East India's first-ever robotic surgery facility. Our Government hospital will now offer low-cost, highly precise, and least invasive oncological surgical procedures through 'Make in India' technology. "

On the occasion, he also announced that a similar facility (Robotic Surgery System) will be introduced in Dibrugarh and Silchar very shortly for the benefit of patients living in Upper Assam and the Barak Valley region.

He also said that adequate and well-coordinated steps have been taken to empower doctors to operate this high-end medical equipment.

The Chief Minister also said that with the launch of the robotic surgery facility, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure in Assam and ensuring world-class treatment for every citizen.

CM Sarma also expressed his gratitude to the ICICI Foundation for its contribution under the CSR initiative and for donating high-end medical equipment to the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati. He also extended his gratitude to the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, the State Cancer Institute, and Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for their cooperation.

The Assam Chief Minister Sarma also thanked Chief Operating Officer of the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, Dr (Major General) Jai Prakash Prasad, for presenting him a unique memento crafted from a betel nut covering made in Silchar.

Minister Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Bimal Bora, Chief Executive Member Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, Commissioner and Secretary Medical Education and Research Siddharth Singh, Principal GMCH Dr Achyut Baishya, Chief Operating Officer Assam Cancer Care Foundation Dr (Major General) Jai Prakash Prasad and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

