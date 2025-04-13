Gurugram, April 13: A crime branch team of the Gurugram police has arrested six accused, including two women, for robbing a man on the pretext of providing a call girl, police said on Sunday. According to the police, on Saturday, a resident of Delhi filed a police complaint at the Sector-29 police station that he had booked a room in a hotel in Chakarpur, Gurugram. During the night, he found an online number and contacted the number through WhatsApp to provide a call girl.

"After some time, a car came near the hotel, and he sat in that car. As soon as he sat in the car, the people sitting in the car asked for money from him. When he refused, they beat him up," the complainant told the police. The complainant told the police that the suspects included two women. The suspects beat the complainant, took his mobile phone, transferred Rs 59,500 online, and then they left him and ran away. On receiving this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Sector-29 police station of Gurugram. Gurgaon Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Offered Fun Ride, Raped by Her Uncle's Friend in DLF Phase 3 While Parents Are Away at Work; Accused Arrested.

During the investigation, the police team of Sector-43's Crime Branch, Gurugram, took action and arrested six accused in the case from Sector-39 on Saturday. The accused were identified as Muskan of Uttarakhand, Lalita of Uttar Pradesh, and Saurabh Arora, Pradeep Meena, Sonu Chaudhary, and Jaiprakash Sharma, all residents of Rajasthan. Gurugram Shocker: Man Kills 26-Year-Old Colleague Over Quality of Work at Hello Guest House in Sector 53, Accused Arrested.

"On examining the criminal records of the accused, it was found that a case has been registered against Pradeep in Gurugram in connection with robbery. One car and one knife used in the crime have been recovered from the possession of the accused," Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said. The accused will be produced in the court and taken on police custody remand for further questioning and recovery. Further action is being taken in the case as per rules, he added.

