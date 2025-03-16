Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Assuring the people of Mangalagiri that all the problems of sanitary workers will be resolved on a war footing, the Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT, Electronics and Education, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday called them to join him for the overall development of the Assembly segment.

In an interaction with sanitary workers near a tea stall in Mangalagiri as part of the Swarnandhra-Swatchandhra programme, Nara Lokesh asked everyone about the problems they were facing. Later, the IT Minister said, "When the entire State is in deep sleep, it is the sanitary worker who remains awake to clean the entire area. "

Appreciating the performance of the sanitary workers, Lokesh felt that there has been a transparent transformation in sanitation management in Mangalagiri in the past 10 months. The IT Minister stressed the need to bring awareness among the people too to see to it that there is no garbage on the roads.

Lokesh said that he has set a target to transform Mangalagiri into the country's number one corporation in cleanliness and called on the people to cooperate with sanitary workers to achieve this goal. "The purpose of the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, is to bring awareness among the people and also make them partners in this. Also, by spending Rs 90 lakh, we have made available the necessary tools for the maintenance of sanitation," he added.

When the sanitary workers wanted the number of workers and the number of vehicles to be increased as the workload has become more for them now since the area falls under the capital region, Lokesh assured them that he would take the necessary steps immediately.

When some others mentioned that they are not getting the benefits of the government schemes, the Minister said that confusion was created earlier through APCAS, and since the corporation has been merged, such problems will not arise now. He added that steps would be taken to ensure that all the government scheme benefits are provided to them.

The sanitary workers also sought the building of houses, washrooms for women workers, construction of ESI hospital and issuance of identity cards for them. The Minister promised them to construct six washrooms in the first phase besides arranging for an underground drainage system along with under-water pipelines, of which works will begin by June to be completed within one-and-half year.

Lokesh said that house-site pattas would be distributed in Mangalagiri very soon and that 11,000 persons had already been identified for the purpose. After the distribution of house-sites, houses will be built for the homeless, he said, and he also promised to resolve the TIDCO houses issue very soon.

Lokesh also said that community buildings, parks, and ponds will be developed, while healthcare will be provided through NTR Sanjeevani. Mangalagiri will be developed as the number one area in all aspects, as the people have elected him with a record majority, reposing immense faith in him.

Promising that the State Government will certainly stand by the goldsmiths, the IT Minister announced that the Amaravati works will begin in April. Making it clear that a virtual war is on to check ganja misuse, he said that such meetings will be organised once every six months to resolve the pending issues.

The sanitary workers later felicitated Lokesh, after which he received some memoranda from the locals. (ANI)

