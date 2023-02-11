Kurukshetra (Hry), Feb 11 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday alleged that all sections of the society were disenchanted with the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

He further alleged that the Manohar Lal Khattar government had failed on all fronts in the state.

Every section including farmers, labourers, employees, shopkeepers, and traders are unhappy with this government, he told the reporters here.

"The government keeps on using new experiments like property ID and family identity cards to compound problems of the public. The names of several beneficiaries of BPL cards and old age pension were being removed in the name of family identity cards.

"In the last eight years, this government has not taken any decision in the interest of the public till date," he alleged.

Hooda targeted the Khattar government over the issue of unemployment, saying two lakh posts in government departments are lying vacant.

"Haryana, which was top in per capita income, per capita investment, and development before 2014, has become number one in unemployment, inflation, and crime today. The BJP-JJP government has not done any work except increasing debt, unemployment, inflation, and corruption in the state," he alleged.

Former Haryana chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Hooda visited Pipli grain market and met farmers, labourers and traders.

Hooda assured them that he will take up their issues in the Assembly.

He said, "Today potato is being sold at rates ranging from 50 paise to Rs 1.25 per kg, while the cost of growing it is Rs 7 to 8. Because of this, the farmers are facing huge losses."

He reminded the BJP-JJP government that the price of potato had gone down once during the Congress government and the government had started the export of potatoes to provide a fair price to the farmers.

Similarly, when the prices of paddy started falling during the Congress government, the government started exports, due to which the farmers got record-high rate of paddy at that time, said Hooda.

Instead of giving fair rates to the farmers for their crops, the state government is only talking about the 'Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana', said Hooda while targeting the Khattar government.

Hooda said the BJP had promised to double the income of the farmers, but have "ended up doubling their cost".

"The value added tax on diesel which was just 8.9 per cent during the Congress government but has been increased by the BJP to more than double. Similarly, during the Congress government, no tax was levied on agricultural items, but the BJP-JJP government imposed tax on everything from tractor parts to fertilizers, medicines and pesticides.

"In this way the government is increasing the cost of farming, but there is only a marginal increase in the rate of crops like the price of sugarcane," he claimed.

