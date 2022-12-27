As cold wave and dense fog continue to grip North India, the Haryana government on Tuesday declared winter vacations for schools across the state. Taking to social media, the Haryana government-led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that school students of non-board classes will study online from January 1 to January 15, 2023. Interestingly, the government has announced online studies for classes 1 to 9 as cold wave grips North India. Besides Haryana, government and private schools have been closed in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, and Rajasthan due to cold waves. West Bengal: Passengers Left Stranded After Three Flights Cancelled, Several Others Delayed at Bagdogra Airport Due to Extreme Fog (See Pics).

Check Tweet:

हरियाणा के स्कूलों में शीतकालीन अवकाश घोषित 1 जनवरी से 15 जनवरी, 2022 तक ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करेंगे गैर-बोर्ड कक्षाओं के बच्चे pic.twitter.com/RQUqrkCOfK — MyGovHaryana (@mygovharyana) December 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)