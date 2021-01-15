Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has made all necessary arrangements for the COVID vaccination drive beginning Saturday at 317 places in 75 districts of the state, a minister said.

Minister for Medical, Health and Family Planning Jai Pratap Singh said on Friday that 31,700 health workers will be administered vaccine on the first day.

Stressing that all necessary precautions will be taken during the drive, the minister said security arrangements have been made and CCTV cameras have been installed at all 1,298 cold chain points.

He said over 10.55 lakh Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin vaccines have reached the state.

Details of every health worker getting vaccinated in the first phase have been uploaded online and messages have been sent to them, he said, adding that the number of health workers stands at 8.57 lakh.

