Mumbai, March 27: Apple Inc. has reportedly begun issuing significant, unscheduled stock bonuses to its top hardware and software designers to prevent high-level talent from defecting to OpenAI. According to sources familiar with the matter, the grants range from USD 150,000 to USD 250,000 and are being distributed to a select group of "high-impact" employees within the company's product design and engineering divisions.

The move comes as the San Francisco-based AI startup, backed by Microsoft, aggressively recruits Apple veterans to assist in the development of a secret, AI-centric consumer hardware device. Apple Standalone Siri App in Development, Reportedly Coming With Chatbot Interface To Rival Google Gemini.

Countering the 'OpenAI Drain'

The recent wave of bonuses is a direct response to a string of high-profile exits. Over the past year, several key members of Apple’s legendary industrial design team - many of whom worked closely under former design chief Jony Ive - have moved to OpenAI. OpenAI is currently in the early stages of building a dedicated hardware division. By offering competitive equity packages and the promise of "ground-floor" involvement in a new product category, the startup has become the most significant threat to Apple's engineering stability since the early days of Meta’s VR expansion.

Structure of the Retention Grants

The bonuses are being issued as Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) that vest over a period of three to four years. This "golden handcuff" strategy is designed to keep employees at their desks until at least 2029 or 2030. Unlike annual performance reviews, which occur in the fall, these grants were issued out-of-cycle and were not tied to standard promotion tracks. Managers have reportedly been instructed to present these bonuses as a mark of the company’s "long-term commitment" to its core creative staff.

The Race for AI Hardware

The poaching war underscores a shift in the tech industry’s priorities. While Apple remains the leader in traditional consumer electronics, OpenAI is rumoured to be collaborating with Jony Ive's new firm, LoveFrom, on a device that utilises generative AI as its primary interface. Apple is preparing its own major AI offensive, expected to be unveiled at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Maintaining its design talent is critical as the company integrates "Apple Intelligence" across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineups. Apple CEO Tim Cook Hails Sydney Opera House iPad Art Projection by Australian Artists (Watch Video).

This is not the first time Apple has used targeted stock grants to protect its workforce. In late 2021 and early 2022, the company issued similar "talent retention" bonuses to engineers in its silicon and VR departments to ward off poaching attempts by Meta (formerly Facebook). By acting now, Apple aims to ensure that the designers responsible for the next generation of iPhones and wearable devices are not enticed by the Silicon Valley startups currently dominating the AI narrative.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).