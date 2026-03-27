BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 27: India doesn't have a 'pause' button and neither do the people driving it forward. At TECNO, we believe technology should keep up with that pace. The TECNO SPARK 50 5G is built for the unpredictable flow of Indian life - where long days, constant movement and real-world challenges are the norm. From long commutes to dust, drops and sudden monsoon showers, the device is designed to keep up, bringing together style, endurance and everyday toughness so your digital life moves as consistently as you do.

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Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said: "In a market as fast-moving as India, people aren't just looking for a list of specs; they're looking for a partner that can actually keep up with their day. With the TECNO SPARK 50 5G, we've moved beyond jargon to focus on what truly matters in the real world - dependability, endurance and performance that keeps up through long, demanding days and unpredictable conditions."

Design shouldn't just look good on a shelf, it should reflect the energy of the person holding it. Inspired by the premium shades of nature, the TECNO SPARK 50 5G comes in Fantasy Purple, Mint Green, Champagne Gold and Ink Black, balancing style with a build that's ready for everyday life, reinforced with Military Grade MIL STD-810H Protection and IP64 Pro protection. Beyond the design, the 6500mAh battery keeps you going through long days, while FreeLink 2.0 technology helps you stay connected even in no-network zones. Combined with 5G+ carrier aggregation, it ensures a stable, reliable experience across environments.

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On the software front, the device integrates features like Segment 1st All Scenario Active Noise Cancellation, AI WhatsApp Assistant, Ella Alarm Announcement, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Image Extender and Ella-powered tools, along with a 120Hz display for smoother, more responsive interactions.

The TECNO SPARK 50 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The device will be available starting April 3rd across online and offline retail channels, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 8 months.

With the TECNO SPARK 50 5G, the brand continues to focus on delivering practical, reliable smartphones tailored for India's fast-moving consumers.

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