Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 15 (ANI): Assam BJP president Dilip Sakia participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Guwahati on Wednesday to mark the success of 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian armed forces in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Pakistan has nurtured terrorism. All three forces displayed immense courage as they targeted terror camps in Pakistan. To honour them for their courage, the Citizens' Forum has organised this Tiranga Yatra, which was started from Guwahati," Sakia told reporters.

Also Read | 'I Don't Have Information': Tusshar Kapoor Is Unaware of Turkey, Azerbaijan Issue, Supports India's Action on Pakistan.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the decision was made to give a free hand to the armed forces to root out terror. All the other nations have supported India's response to Pahalgam. India has done the right thing by conducting a surgical strike," the state BJP chief said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra, a campaign to honour Indian soldiers, highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, and showcase the government's strong response to Pakistan.

Also Read | CBSE 12th Result 2025: 17-Year-Old Kafi, Acid Attack Survivor From Hisar, Scores 95.6% in CBSE Class 12, Aspires to Become an IAS Officer.

The Yatra was conducted across multiple states, including Delhi, Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and more.

The Chief Ministers of various states, Deputy CMs and other leaders attended the yatra, flagging it off in their respective states.

The Yatra started on May 14 and will continue till May 23. It was launched in Delhi with a symbolic march featuring a 108-foot national flag.

The yatra started at Kartavya Path and will conclude at the National War Memorial. Thousands of people, including BJP workers, citizens, NGOs, RWAs, religious leaders, and social organisations joined to pay tribute to the armed forces.

Several senior leaders, including BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other party workers, joined Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the yatra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)