India News | Allahabad HC Gives Relief to Owners of 81 Apartments Facing Demolition in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 13 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has granted relief to several flat owners of the 81 apartments here whose residents were served a demolition notice.

The owners were asked to vacate their flats so that they could be razed in pursuance of demolition orders issued to the builders 19 years ago.

On the suggestion of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), the bench permitted the owners to apply to the authority for compounding their flats by depositing the requisite penalty, according to the court order.

The bench, however, clarified that it would fix the accountability of the LDA officials who had failed to execute the demolition orders issued to builders 19 years ago, it said.

The bench was of the view that for the fault of the builders, the flat owners, who had purchased the units with their hard-earned money and were not aware of notices to builders, should not suffer, the order said.

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice OP Shukla passed the order on a writ petition filed by some flat owners of the Royal Green Apartment situated in Mahanagar. The bench has stayed demolition of the apartment.

Earlier, LDA counsel Ratnesh Chandra informed the bench that the authority had proceeded to demolish the apartments owing to an order passed by a coordinate bench in a 2012 PIL.

