India News | Allahabad HC to Go on 12-day Summer Vacation from June 22

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Saturday announced that it will go on a 12-day summer vacation from June 22 to July 3.

The order will be implemented in the Allahabad High Court and the Lucknow bench of the high court as well.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Committee of the Allahabad High Court in a modification of an earlier decision.

Earlier, the vacation in June was limited to one week in view of the court functioning being affected due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

