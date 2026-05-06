India News | Allegations After Losing a Habit of Congress, TMC: Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa on Mamata's EC Claims

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 6 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Wednesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following her party's defeat in the Assembly elections, stating that such claims have become a habitual response from Congress and its allies after electoral losses.

Speaking to ANI, Bairwa said, "When she won, they didn't make allegations. Now she has lost, so they're making allegations. This is their habit. It's a habit of the Congress people and their habit as well that when they lose, they target the Election Commission and EVM machines, claiming foul play. But when they win, they don't do this. Therefore, it is the duty of all of us to accept the mandate given by the people."

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His remarks came after Mamata Banerjee, in a strong reaction on Tuesday, accused the Election Commission and the BJP of "looting" the democratic process, even as the results indicated a decisive mandate against her party.

"I will not resign. I did not lose. I will not go to Raj Bhavan... the question doesn't arise. We didn't lose the election. They can defeat us officially through the Election Commission, but morally we won the election," Banerjee asserted.

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West Bengal has witnessed heightened political activity and a constitutional face-off following the BJP's landmark victory in the Assembly elections, marking a significant shift in the state's political dynamics.

Despite mounting pressure, outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to step down, rejecting calls for her resignation after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a major electoral setback.

The election results, which saw the BJP surge to 207 seats and relegate the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to just 80, mark a seismic shift in Bengal's political landscape.

The outcome marks a historic moment for the BJP, which is set to form its first government in West Bengal. The party's performance also contributed to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registering a hat-trick of victories in Assam, further strengthening its position in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)