Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 24 (ANI): Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Saturday said that alliance talks for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are still ongoing and that a final decision will be taken at the appropriate time.

Vijayakanth said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has not finalised its alliance in Tamil Nadu and that several parties are still in talks.

She emphasised that political equations can change at any time and alliances may be formed accordingly.

Speaking to the reporters, Vijayakanth said, "It's not too late yet. Have the election dates been announced? There is still time. Only after February 20 will the dates be announced, so we have plenty of time. DMDK is our child, and as a mother, I have a responsibility to do good for it. So, at the right time, an alliance will be formed, which will be appreciated by all."

"NDA have not finalised its alliance yet (in Tamil Nadu). Some parties are still in talks for an alliance, and that's the truth. So, anything can change anytime. Anybody can form any alliance. According to DMDK, surely a clear decision on alliance will be made, which will be good for Tamil Nadu," she said.

Responding to speculation about possible alliance talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), she said there was no secrecy regarding the party's stand and that the decision would be announced openly when finalised.

"I have already said that at the right time, I will make a decision and surely announce it. There is no secret. We are open, and we will form an alliance, and when it's done, we will tell you," she said.

Tamil Nadu polls are due in the first half of this year, with the opposition NDA looking to defeat the DMK-led alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is also seeking to throw out the DMK government. (ANI)

