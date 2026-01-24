IOCL Lines Up 7 Million Barrels for March as India Cuts Reliance on Russian Crude Oil

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Mumbai, January 24: India’s largest refiner, Indian Oil Corporation, has purchased around 7 million barrels of crude oil for March loading, including supplies from Brazil’s Petrobras, as it continues to reduce dependence on Russian oil, according to trade sources.

The purchases include 1 million barrels of Abu Dhabi’s Murban crude from Shell, 2 million barrels of Upper Zakum from trader Mercuria, and 1 million barrels each of Angola’s Hungo and Clove grades from ExxonMobil. IOC also bought 2 million barrels of Brazil’s Buzios crude under an optional contract with Petrobras. 'India Prioritises Affordable Energy for 1.4 Billion People', Says MEA Amid US Bill Proposing 500% Duty on Countries Buying Russian Oil (Watch Video).

Indian refiners are recalibrating sourcing strategies to cut Russian imports and raise purchases from the Middle East and other regions, a shift that could support New Delhi’s efforts to secure a favourable trade deal with the United States. Data show India’s Russian oil imports fell to a two-year low in December, while imports from OPEC members hit an 11-month high. Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Says They Will Comply With US, EU and UK's Sanctions on Crude Oil Imports From Russia.

The move follows IOC’s recent first-time purchases of Colombian crude from Ecopetrol and Ecuador’s Oriente grade, underscoring India’s push to diversify crude supply amid tighter Western sanctions on Russia.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Thomson Reuters ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).