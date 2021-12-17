Tirupati, Dec 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Opposition party leaders on Friday said the fight to keep Amaravati as a single capital is justified and alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lacked vision.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the 'Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi', Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that when he was in power his government spent Rs 10,000 crore on Amaravati which is now being neglected by the present CM.

Barring YSR Congress, all other political parties including the BJP and CPI shared the dais. Though BJP had earlier declared that it is in favour of setting up the High Court in Kurnool, the leaders did not mention about it in their speeches.

All the leaders unequivocally declared that they are for Amaravati as capital of AP. YSR Congress party rebel Lok Sabha MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju also attended the meeting. He was seen hugging Naidu on the dais.

"You (Jagan) don't have to spend any money on developing Amaravati. It will automatically develop if you do not disturb. If you cannot develop, say so. Five crore people of AP will take the responsibility of developing it," Naidu said in his speech.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly last month passed a Bill to repeal the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, that was intended to establish three capitals for the state.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, told the Assembly his government would bring a "comprehensive, complete and better" Decentralisation Bill. The 2020 Act was being repealed to protect the larger interests of people.

Naidu alleged that thousands of false cases have been foisted against farmers and 500 persons were sent to jails.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on December 15 allowed the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi to hold a public meeting here today as mark of culmination of their foot march from (Naya Sthanam to Devasthanam) Amaravati to Tirupati.

