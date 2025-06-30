Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): In a new development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have installed facial recognition systems (FRS) along the Pahalgam route of Amarnath Yatra to deter any potential terror attacks against pilgrims. The system has a feature that alerts security forces in real-time in case any blacklisted person comes into the field of view of the surveillance cameras.

Roof Ahmed, a resident of Anantnag, on his way to Pahalgam, told ANI that there are good security arrangements in the area.

"I thank the administration and the Jammu and Kashmir Police CRP, BSF and whoever is stationed here. I thank them wholeheartedly for the good security arrangements, and I request all the tourists to come here without any fear, " he added further.

Roof also mentioned the Pahalgam attack and the fear it brought among the tourists, due to which they were hesitant to come to Kashmir. He said: "All the steps taken by the government to ensure safety are appreciated."

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) has rolled out a robust multi-layered security plan along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), to ensure safety and security of the pilgrims. Jammu-Srinagar Highway is one of the vital routes for thousands of pilgrims.

The CRPF has intensified surveillance, deployed K-9 (dog) squads alongside its personnel along the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a key route used by thousands of pilgrims, and strengthened highway patrols, with a special focus on sensitive stretches such as the Udhampur sector.

The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Jammu base camp on July 2, 2025, while the Yatra will officially begin on July 3, 2025, via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

Earlier, in a preemptive effort to ensure safety during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2025, a joint mock landslide drill was conducted by the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the JKSDRF (Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force) at Samroli, Toldi Nallah, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday. The exercise aimed to assess emergency preparedness in case of landslides or natural disasters during the pilgrimage. The simulation involved rescuing stranded vehicles and providing immediate aid to injured pilgrims, with security and disaster response teams efficiently coordinating evacuation and medical assistance.

During the drill, a mock victim was safely rescued by the joint teams, administered first aid, and transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance. The exercise demonstrated seamless coordination among agencies for rapid response in real emergencies.

Deputy SP (Headquarters) Udhampur, Prehlad Kumar, emphasised that security forces are fully equipped to handle any challenges during the Yatra and ensure pilgrims' safety. He stated that such drills enhance the readiness of disaster management and security personnel to address emergencies and protect devotees throughout the pilgrimage season. The exercise reaffirms the administration's commitment to a safe and smooth Amarnath Yatra 2025. (ANI)

