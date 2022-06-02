Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): To discuss the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra to be held this year, Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna on Wednesday convened a meeting of officers of different departments and representatives of religious organizations in the conference hall of DC Office Complex.

The arrangements from village Tikri to Chenani were reviewed, the official release from the Jammu and Kashmir government stated.

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Kidney Transplant Racket, 10 Held.

The concerned departments were asked to formulate action plans related to security, safe drinking water, power supply, first-aid, sanitation, identification of locations for the stay of yatris, provision of temporary toilets, lodging and langar facilities, traffic and security arrangements, checking of rates.

The Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur directed the departments to work in coordination for finalizing the necessary arrangements well before the commencement of the yatra.

Also Read | NEET PG Result 2022 Declared at nbe.edu.in, Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds NBEMS For Declaring Results In Record 10 Days.

The Power development department was directed to provide an uninterrupted power supply and Public Health Engineering department authorities were instructed to arrange water tankers round the clock for the travellers.

In addition to this, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer of Udhampur was asked to provide the contingency vehicles in case of any emergency. Stressing on ensuring sanitation and cleanliness at the langer sites, Deputy Commissioner asked the officials to install dustbins and provide vehicles for the disposal of the garbage from langar sites as well as transit camps.

The officials were directed to provide round the clock health care services to meet any medical emergency and keep a record of all medicines available and required during the yatra period.

Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on June 30, 2022 and conclude on August 11, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)