Honour Killing in Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Teen Daughter Over Interfaith Relationship in Bahraich, Arrested

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A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district has been arrested for allegedly strangling his teenage daughter to death over her relationship with a boy from another religious community, police said on Tuesday. The incident, which investigators suspect to be a case of honour killing, has triggered shock in the local area, as reported by TOI. According to police officials, the accused allegedly objected to the 16-year-old girl’s relationship and killed her following an argument at their home. He was later taken into custody after the matter came to light during the investigation.

Police said the incident took place in a village under the jurisdiction of Bahraich district. Preliminary investigations suggest the father had been unhappy with the girl’s friendship with a youth belonging to another religion. Chilkalguda Student Murder: Family of 25-Year-Old Man Protests Alleging 'Honour Killing' Over Love Affair; Police Tracing Suspects.

Officials said the teenager was allegedly strangled inside the house. Her body was later sent for post-mortem examination, while the accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities added that further investigation is underway to determine whether any other family members were aware of the crime or involved in concealing evidence.

The case has once again brought attention to incidents of violence linked to interfaith and inter-caste relationships in parts of the country. Police officials and rights groups have repeatedly expressed concern over so-called honour killings, in which family members target relatives over personal relationships or marriage choices. Honour Killing in Sonipat: Man Shoots Married Sister 5 Times for Wanting To Marry Instagram Friend in Haryana; Arrested.

In recent years, several similar incidents have been reported from different states, with law enforcement agencies describing such acts as criminal offences regardless of social or community pressures.

Police said the accused is being questioned and further legal action will follow based on forensic and post-mortem findings. Officials have not disclosed the identity of the victim because she was a minor. The incident comes amid continued debate in India over social attitudes towards interfaith relationships and family opposition to such unions. Cases labelled as honour killings continue to be prosecuted under existing criminal laws, with courts repeatedly condemning such acts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).