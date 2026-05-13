IPL 2026: CSK Rope In Macneil Norohna As Injury Replacement For Ramakrishna Ghosh

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially secured the services of Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Hadley Noronha as an injury replacement for the remainder of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 24-year-old joins the five-time champions for a reported fee of INR 30 lakh, filling the vacancy left by the promising young pacer Ramakrishna Ghosh, who was ruled out of the tournament earlier this month. CSK Pacer Anshul Kamboj Meets his Lookalike Police Officer from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony.

CSK Names Replacement

The 24-year-old Noronha arrives in excellent form, having finished as the top scorer in the C.K. Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 with two triple centuries. He also played a key role in the Mangaluru Dragons' title-winning Maharaja Trophy campaign, before earning a Karnataka call-up for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The replacement was necessitated by a significant injury to Ghosh, who sustained a fracture to his right foot during his IPL debut against the Mumbai Indians on 2 May.

In what was a bittersweet debut at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Ghosh had impressed early on, claiming the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav and finishing with economical figures of 1/24 from his three overs. However, medical assessments following the match confirmed the fracture, ending his season prematurely and adding him to CSK's growing casualty list. Sanju Samson Plays Beach Cricket With Fans in Chennai Amid CSK’s Busy IPL 2026 Campaign, Video Goes Viral.

Who is Macneil Noronha?

Macneil Noronha arrives at the CSK camp with a growing reputation in the domestic circuit. Raised in the UAE before moving to Karnataka, the right-handed batter and off-spin bowler shot to prominence during the 2024/25 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy.

Noronha amassed a staggering 1,037 runs in just eight matches during that tournament, a feat that included two triple centuries against Uttarakhand and Tripura. His prolific run-scoring earned him the MA Chidambaram Trophy for the highest run-getter at the recent BCCI Naman Awards. Furthermore, he was a standout performer for the Mangaluru Dragons in their title-winning Maharaja Trophy campaign, contributing 253 runs and 10 wickets.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).