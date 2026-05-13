Did a Chinese Monk Chen Huimin Reveal Mount Kailash Is an ‘Ancient Machine’, Citing ‘Forbidden Scriptures’? Fact Check Debunks Viral Fake News

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A viral social media narrative claiming that a 94-year-old Chinese monk named Chen Huimin discovered "forbidden scriptures" hidden beneath a temple in Qinghai Province, which describe Mount Kailash as a machine and not a mountain, has been confirmed as a complete fabrication. The story, which circulated widely across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook over the past week, relied on entirely fictional personas and events to gain traction.

Anatomy of a Viral Hoax Surrounding Mount Kailash

The fabricated report alleged that an elderly monk named Chen Huimin had emerged from a secluded life to reveal ancient, secret texts hidden beneath a temple in Qinghai Province. As per the monk, the "forbidden scriptures" describe Mount Kailash not as a mountain, but as a machine. "It is an ancient structure, deliberately placed on Earth by beings that existed far before humanity. According to the scriptures, this machine is still operational to this day," a post going viral on social media claimed. Did ‘The Hindu’ Publish a ‘Don’t Buy Gold’ Appeal From Indira Gandhi in 1967? Here’s the Fact Check of the Viral Photo.

Fake Story Claiming Mount Kailash Is an ‘Ancient Machine’ Goes Viral

Fake news about Mount Kailash goes viral (Photo Credits: X/@YujunWale)

It is further alleged that the monk called Mount Kailash "Anchor" and said that it generates a field that warps time, destroys electronic devices, and drives anyone who gets too close to the brink of madness. It is also claimed that climbers who spend 12 hours on the slopes of Mount Kailash return aged by decades, with organ failure and their hair turned white. "Most of them die within two years," the post added.

94-Year-Old Monk 'Chen Huimin' and the 'Forbidden Scriptures' Claim Are Completely Fabricated

Several monks claim that something is buried beneath Mount Kailash. As per them, the scriptures call it the "Seed of the Afterlife", which the mountain guards. While the alleged claims appear to be true, fact-checking investigations have since determined that the individual referred to as "Chen Huimin" does not exist in any public, religious or historical records.

A fact check revealed that the news "Chinese Monk Reveals Stunning Truth About Mount Kailash" is a recent viral fake news story, with numerous videos sharing the same title on YouTube and Facebook, all having identical content. However, there has been no coverage from mainstream media, official records, or verifiable sources so far. Further, it was found that the story of the 94-year-old monk "Chen Huimin" and the "forbidden scriptures" is completely fabricated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : A Chinese monk Chen Huimin revealed that Mount Kailash is an 'ancient machine' citing 'forbidden scriptures'. Conclusion : Fact check found that the alleged claims are fake. The 94-year-old monk 'Chen Huimin' and the 'forbidden scriptures' story is completely fabricated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).