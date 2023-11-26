Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday paid floral tributes to the statue of BR Ambedkar, Chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution, at Chaura Maidan, Shimla on the occasion of Constitution Day.

On this occasion, while addressing the program organized by the Congress Party Scheduled Caste Department and Bhim Rao Ambedkar Welfare Society, Chief Minister Sukhu said that this day is celebrated in India on November 26 annually to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26th November 1949, the Constitutional Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

"Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution of India who contributed to promoting social harmony and equality. He worked throughout his life for the welfare and rights of the backward sections of society and the poor," CM Sukhu said.

He said that the Constitution Day program would be organized as a state function from next year.

While interacting with media persons the Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to providing quality education to the students in the state.

He said that the state government was going to make comprehensive reforms in the field of education from the upcoming academic session and it has also been decided to provide education in English medium from the first class in the schools.

The state government was also going to launch a guest faculty teachers policy to overcome the shortage of teachers, he added.

The Chief Minister also administered the oath of allegiance to the Constitution to the people present at the function. (ANI)

