Karauli, April 4: Amidst curfew across Karauli city, students appearing for Rajasthan board exams reached the examination center and gave their examination successfully on Monday.

Curfew has been imposed on the district after it witnessed a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession including a bike rally on April 2. Students arrived at the examination center by showing their admit cards. Rajasthan: 46 Arrested, Seven Detained for Questioning After Stone-Pelting on Religious Procession in Karauli.

Special arrangements were made by the education department and administration for the Rajasthan board examination. Apart from this, all government offices, courts, and banks have also been opened by the administration.

Earlier on Monday, the Rajasthan police arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli on Saturday.

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra had said, "After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation."

"13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. 07 people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police," Khamesra had added.

IG Prasanna Kumar Khmesra had said, "In view of the sensitivity of the incident, he immediately reached Karauli on the spot and took stock of the situation along with Superintendent of Police Karauli Shailendra Singh Indoliya, called the necessary police force and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) from other districts of the range and imposed it on the spot for peace and order."

Police Headquarters, for close supervision of the situation, had sent ADG Sanjib Kumar, IG Bharat Lal Meena, DIG (Crime branch) Jaipur Rahul Prakash, DCP Mridul Kachawa, and DCP Jaipur Narayan Togas to Karauli, informed the police.

IG Khamesra had added, "To maintain law and order in the area, the situation is being closely monitored by police patrolling at various places in the city. A flag march was conducted in the city by the police force."

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday and the internet was shut down after stones were pelted during a 'Shobha Yatra' procession that day. Section 144 was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm on April 2 till 12 am on April 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)