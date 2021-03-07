Aurangabad, Mar 7 (PTI) The 94th All India Marathi Literary Conference (AIMLC) scheduled to be held in Nashik from March 26 to 28 has been postponed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, a member of the organising committee said here.

In a release, Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal president Kautikrao Thale Patil said the decision was taken in view of the safety of participants, who would be coming from different parts of the country.

The AIMLC, first held in 1878, is an annual conference for literary discussions by Marathi writers.

