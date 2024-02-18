New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Amid the rift between Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress over the new cabinet, Chief Minister Champai Soren, along with state Congress President Rajesh Thakur, met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday.

Notably, around 10 Congress MLAs, who are said to be upset over not being part of the cabinet are in the national capital to discuss their concerns with Mallikarjun Kharge.

"After forming the government, I came to Delhi for the first time and it was a courtesy meeting," said CM Champai Soren.

Ahead of the meeting with Kharge, when asked about upset Congress MLAs, he said, "This is an internal matter of the Congress party, they will solve it on their own. I have nothing to say about that. There is no conflict between JMM and Congress, everything is absolutely fine."

As eight ministers took oath in the new Champai Soren cabinet in Jharkhand on Saturday, some Congress MLAs expressed discontent with the expansion that allegedly excluded new faces, which was their demand.

Congress MLA Dipika Pandey Singh claimed that they presented their thoughts before the cabinet took the oath. "We demanded that if the new government was being formed and the cabinet was being reshuffled, then new faces should have been given a chance," Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Congress MLA Anup Singh said that the MLAs have intimated the Pradesh Congress Committee president about their concern and their demand remains the same.

"We are 12 people in total. We have shared our concern with our PCC president through a letter. Our demand is the same as before," Anup Singh said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren allotted portfolios to ministers, by keeping departments like home and personnel for himself.

Earlier on February 2, Champai Soren was sworn in as chief minister of the state and on February 5, the coalition government won the floor test with a 47:29 majority. (ANI)

