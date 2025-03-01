Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) The Congress has appointed four-time MLA Amin Patel as the party's deputy leader in the Maharashtra legislative assembly and Amit Deshmukh as its chief whip.

The party, in a statement, said Vishwanath Kadam has been appointed as the secretary of the party's assembly group, while Shirish Naik and Sanjay Meshram will be whips.

Also Read | JAC Paper Leak Row: Jharkhand Academic Council To Hold Re-Exams for Class-10 Hindi, Science Papers on March 7-8.

Patel, a senior leader of the Mumbai Congress, is a four-time MLA from the Mumbadevi constituency.

The Congress is down to 16 legislators, its worst-ever tally in the state legislative assembly.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 16 Lakh in Stock Market Crash in Nashik, Investigation Underway.

The party has appointed Satej Patil as the group leader in the state legislative council and has made Abhijit Vanjari the chief whip and Rajesh Rathod as the whip.

The party has eight MLCs.

Congress has already named Vijay Wadettiwar as the legislative party leader.

The three-week budget session of the Maharashtra assembly begins on March 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)