Wayanad (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): In a fresh attack at Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday gave him the title of 'tourist politician' and said he would not undertake any development work in Wayanad as earlier he was Amethi's MP for 15 years but did not do anything to make his constituency better.

Addressing a political rally in Kerala's Wayanad, the BJP-leader said, "Wayanad is Rahul baba's constituency. He was Amethi's MP for 15 years and did not do anything to make Amethi better. Later, he shifted to Wayanad. I have never witnessed a tourist politician like Rahul baba. He will do no development in the region."

Shah further slammed Congress for being 'silent' during the protests in Sabarimala Temple and said, "Congress was sitting mum when Lord Ayyappa's devotees were being lathi-charged here! BJP-NDA strongly feels that management of temples should be managed by devotees and not atheists."

The Union Minister during the rally accused the LDF-led Kerala government of killing several BJP and RSS workers in the state and said that they (LDF) only 'aspire for power'.

"LDF has nothing to do with efficiency. They only aspire for power for fear of political violence. Numerous workers of BJP and RSS have been killed in Kerala. Vijayan Ji, the BJP is never afraid of working hard and will never be afraid," he said.

"The Gold scam was done by Vijayan's government. If you change it to UDF, solar scams will take place again. Nothing will change. LDF-UDF are very similar to the core," he added.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

