New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri on Sunday.

Sharing a post on X on Hindu New Year, Amit Shah said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on 'Hindu New Year - Vikram Samvat 2082'! This New Year marks a fresh beginning of values, resolutions, and cultural consciousness. May this year, filled with new enthusiasm and opportunities, bring new energy into everyone's lives and usher in success and prosperity. Best wishes!"

He also extended wishes on the ocassion of Chaitra Navratri.

"Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on Chaitra Navratri! I pray to Maa Bhagwati that this sacred festival, symbolizing the worship of divine energy and spiritual strength, brings peace, devotion, and inner growth into your lives," he said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the Navratri festival and Hindu Nav Varsha (Nav Samvatsar).

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Navratri. May this holy festival of Shakti-sadhana fill everyone's life with courage, restraint and strength. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi posted on X.

Calling it the festival of "Sahkti and Sadhana", the Prime Minister shared a hymn by renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the goddess.

"The beginning of Navratri awakens a new zeal of devotion in the worshippers of the mother goddess. This hymn by Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the worship of the mother goddess is going to mesmerise everyone," he said.

"Many best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar. May this auspicious occasion bring new enthusiasm in the life of all of you, which will also fill new energy in the resolve of a developed India," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also extended wishes on the occasion of Ugadi, which marks the Telugu and Kannada New Year, celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

"This is a special festival, associated with hope and vibrancy. I pray that this new year brings joy, prosperity and success in everyone's lives. May the spirit of happiness and harmony continue to grow and flourish," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, collectively known as Navdurga. (ANI)

