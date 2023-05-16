New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wished citizens of Sikkim on their Statehood Day, praying for the state's progress in the coming years.

"Heartfelt wishes to the people of Sikkim on their statehood day. Sikkim is a gem in northeastern India with its hardworking people contributing profusely to the nation's culture and economy. May the state continue to prosper in the years to come," Shah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "On Sikkim Statehood Day, we extend our warmest greetings to the people of this beautiful state, blessed with natural beauty and rich cultural diversity."

"In 1975, Sikkim merged with India and became our 22nd state. We wish you unhindered peace, progress and prosperity," Kharge tweeted.

On May 16, 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India. Each year, it marks the occasion with a holiday and a series of events.

On May 15, 1975, then President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, signed a constitutional amendment, and, a day later, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India. (ANI)

