Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's resounding success in the Uttarakhand Municipal Corporation elections, emphasising that the victory reflected the people's trust in the development efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

BJP national president JP Nadda also congratulated the party's leaders and workers, attributing the win to the welfare policies of the double-engine government.

On Sunday, the BJP dominated the urban local body elections in Uttarakhand held on January 23, securing 10 of the 11 mayoral seats.

One seat was won by the independent candidate, while Congress drew a blank.

Amit Shah thanked the people of Uttarakhand for their support.

In his post on X, Shah wrote, "The landslide victory of BJP in the Uttarakhand Municipal Corporation elections is a victory of people's trust in the development work of Modi ji and Chief Minister Shri @pushkardhami ji."

"Many thanks to the people of Devbhoomi for this immense support and many best wishes to State President Mr. @mahendrabhatbjp ji and all the workers of @BJP4UK for this victory," he added.

JP Nadda also congratulated CM Dhami, State President Mahendra Bhatt, and BJP workers for the victory, emphasizing public trust in the double-engine government's welfare policies.

Nadda took to his social media platform X and wrote, "Congratulations to Chief Minister @pushkardhami ji, State President Mr. @mahendrabhatbjp ji and all the workers of @BJP4UK for the spectacular victory of BJP in the Uttarakhand Municipal Corporation elections and gratitude to the people of the state."

"This victory is a stamp of public trust in the welfare policies being implemented in the state under the double-engine government under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he added. (ANI)

