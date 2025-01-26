Mathura, January 26: A tragic incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, where a 27-year-old man died after consuming food without washing his hands following pesticide spraying in the fields. The deceased, identified as Kanhaiya, had returned home late Saturday night after applying pesticides in the agricultural fields. Despite his wife’s repeated requests to wash his hands before eating, Kanhaiya dismissed her concerns as unnecessary and proceeded to eat dinner, police said.

Shortly after the meal, Kanhaiya began feeling unwell, experiencing drowsiness and a rapid deterioration in his condition. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Station House Officer (SHO) Ranjana Sachan confirmed that a postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to his family. Kanpur Shocker: Couple Dies Suicide by Consuming Poison in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

The incident highlights the risks associated with improper handling of pesticides. Experts often emphasise the importance of personal hygiene and safety measures to prevent poisoning, especially when dealing with toxic substances. Hyderabad: Fed Up With Husband's Torture, Woman Techie Orders Poison Online, Dies by Suicide in Miyapur; FIR Registered.

Pesticide-related deaths are not uncommon in India. In a similar case from Maharashtra in 2023, a 19-year-old accidentally consumed pesticide stored in a water bottle while under the influence of alcohol, leading to his death. Similarly, in 2019, a Gurugram man died after mistakenly consuming pesticide instead of his medication.

