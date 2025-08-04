New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday mourned the demise of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shibu Soren and remembered his struggle for the rights of the tribal communities.

Sharing an X post, Amit Shah wrote, "The news of the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Shibu Soren ji is extremely saddening. He struggled for decades for the rights and empowerment of the tribal community in Jharkhand. With his simple personality and humble nature, he connected with the masses."

The Union Minister expressed condolences to Soren's family and his supporters.

"May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the grieving Soren family and his admirers and supporters to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Amit Shah said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also looked back at Soren's struggle for Jharkhand's statehood and his contribution in fighting for water, forest and land rights.

"I am saddened by the passing of Jharkhand's former Chief Minister, former Union Minister, and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren ji. He dedicated his life to the struggle for a separate Jharkhand state and the rights of its people over water, forest, and land, as well as the preservation of tribal culture," Kharge wrote on X.

The Congress chief spoke to Shibu Soren's son and Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren, and expressed condolences.

He wrote, "I spoke with his son and Jharkhand's Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM ji, expressing my deep condolences to his family and supporters. In this hour of grief, may God grant them strength."

MP Pappu Yadav paid condolences to the Soren family and said that Shibu Soren was the voice for the followers of BR Ambedkar and Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

"This is a huge loss for the nation. He was fearless & never compromised with his ideologies. He was the voice of the last standing man, and for those who followed the path of Ambedkar ji and Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The man who created Jharkhand with his struggle is no longer amongst us today. On behalf of the people of Bihar and my family, I express my condolences. He was like a father to me," Yadav told ANI.

Shibu Soren passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 81 today in New Delhi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and his son Hemant Soren confirmed the demise of the leader in a post on X. "Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all. Today, I am devastated," Hemant Soren said.

Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He was the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms. (ANI)

