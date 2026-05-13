India News | Amit Shah Reduces Convoy Size to Less Than Half Following PM Modi's Appeal for Fuel Conservation Amid West Asia Crisis

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reduced the size of his convoy to less than half following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" for responsible fuel consumption amid the West Asia crisis.

The reduction in the number of vehicles in the Home Minister's convoy has been implemented as part of a broader effort within the government to promote efficient use of resources while maintaining all mandatory security arrangements.

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The development comes shortly after Prime Minister Modi significantly reduced the size of his own convoy during recent domestic visits to Gujarat and Assam while retaining all essential security components mandated under Special Protection Group (SPG) protocols.

Sources said the Prime Minister's decision was implemented immediately after his speech in Hyderabad, where he urged citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives.

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Following the Prime Minister's appeal, Amit Shah also decided to reduce the number of vehicles accompanying his convoy without compromising security protocols.

In another step aimed at promoting sustainability, PM Modi has also directed officials to include Electric Vehicles (EVs) in his convoy wherever feasible, without making any fresh purchases.

Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi stressed that patriotism in present times extends beyond guarding the country's borders and also includes responsible conduct in daily life.

"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives," the Prime Minister had said.

Highlighting the impact of global disruptions and rising fuel costs, PM Modi appealed to people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by increasingly using public transport, car-pooling and electric vehicles.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to reduce edible oil consumption to lower import dependence and called upon farmers to cut the use of chemical fertilisers and move towards natural farming practices.

"The same is true for edible oil. We have to spend foreign currency on its import. If every household reduces the use of edible oil, it is a huge contribution to patriotism," PM Modi had said. (ANI)

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