Who Is Shubham Khairnar? BAMS Student Who Bought NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper for INR 10 Lakh and Sold It for INR 15 Lakh

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Shubham Khairnar, a 30-year-old Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student from Maharashtra's Nashik has emerged as a key accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation. He was arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch and later taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the probe widened into a suspected multi-state network.

Officials said Khairnar was apprehended on Tuesday, May 12, while travelling to a temple. He had allegedly changed his appearance in an attempt to avoid detection but was identified using older photographs and technical surveillance inputs. Why Did NTA Cancel NEET Exam 2026? When Will It Re-Conduct the Examination?

Shubham Khairnar Arrested:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A four-member team of CBI arrive at Crime Branch Unit-2 office in Nashik to take custody of an accused of alleged paper leak of NEET-UG 2026 Exam, Shubham Khairnar. He was arrested by Nashik Crime Branch. pic.twitter.com/7QE7QfBmU6 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

Shubham Khairnar Arrested in Nashik After Intelligence Inputs

Police said Khairnar lived in Indiranagar area of Nashik and originally hails from Nandgaon taluka in the district. His arrest was made following inputs shared by Rajasthan Police, which had been investigating a larger leak network linked to the exam paper.

Sources said he was picked up around midday and later handed over to central investigation agencies after initial questioning. NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: What Students Need To Know About Re-Exam, Refunds and CBI Probe.

Alleged Role in INR 10 Lakh 'Guess Paper' Deal

Investigators allege Khairnar was involved in a financial transaction involving the leaked exam material. According to officials, he purchased a “guess paper” for INR 10 lakh from a suspect based in Pune and later sold it for INR 15 lakh in Haryana, earning a INr 5 lakh profit.

The material was reportedly circulated using encrypted messaging platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp after being scanned using high-resolution portable devices to avoid detection. Police sources said the documents were not photographed via mobile phones, but instead digitised to reduce the risk of tracing.

Authorities believe Khairnar is part of a larger network spanning multiple states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala and Uttarakhand. Investigators have identified Manish Yadav as the alleged mastermind and Rakesh Mandawariya as a key distributor. Both have been detained by Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG).

Officials said at least 15 people have been arrested so far as part of the investigation. A senior Rajasthan SOG officer said the leak may have originated from a printing press in Nashik and involved a coordinated national system of “paper solvers” and impersonators.

Investigators also said the leaked content was circulated through a private WhatsApp group reportedly named “Private Mafia,” where access to the material was sold to selected members. Prices reportedly ranged between INR 5,000 and INR 30,000 depending on access level. Officials said some users further redistributed the material for free, expanding its reach among aspirants.

A senior officer said the investigation is now tracking the number of candidates who may have accessed the material before the exam.

NEET UG Exam 2026 Cancelled, CBI Takes Over Probe

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled NEET-UG 2026 following the alleged leak. The examination was conducted on May 3 with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing nationwide. The Centre has ordered a CBI investigation into the matter, citing the scale and inter-state nature of the suspected network.

Officials said the probe is ongoing, with efforts focused on identifying the full chain of distribution, financial transactions and individuals involved in circulating the leaked content.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).